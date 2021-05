Police are asking everyone to be on the lookout for Breanna Strait, who was last seen Monday not far from the Houston Zoo.

HOUSTON — Houston police have issued an alert about a pregnant woman who hasn't been seen since Monday.

Breanna Strait, 28, is nine months pregnant.

She was last seen in the 6200 block of Hermann Park Drive, just west of the Houston Zoo.

Breanna is 5'9, about 130 pounds with brown eyes and brown hair.

If you have seen her or know where she is, please call the HPD's Missing Persons Division at 832-394-1840 or 713-884-3131.