HOUSTON — Houston police say Rebecca Trujillo has been missing since early Tuesday morning on the north side.

She was last seen at her home in the 4400 block of Fulton, just southeast of I-45 North and 610 North.

She is described as a 66 year old white female, five feet-two inches tall, weighting approximately 130 pounds with brown frizzy hair and brown eyes.

She was last known to be wearing a blue tie dye superman t-shirt with yellow shorts. Trujillo has reportedly been diagnosed with dementia, police say.

Police released her photo and information Wednesday morning in hopes someone will recognize her.

Anyone with information should call HPD Patrol at 713-884-3131 or HPD Missing Persons at 832-394-1840.

