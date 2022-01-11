Missing: Kenney Marshall, 54, hasn't been seen since last weekend

HPD said Marshall was last seen near the intersection of the Eastex Freeway and Beltway 8.

HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department is asking for help finding a man who hasn't been seen since Saturday, Jan. 8.

Police said Kenney Marshall, 54, was last seen at the 22200 block of the Eastex Freeway, which is just south of North Beltway 8. He left the location in an unknown direction.

Marshall is described by police as being White, about 5 feet, 8 inches tall, about 120 pounds and has blue eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call the HPD Missing Persons Unit at 832-394-1840.

FOLLOW KHOU 11 on social media for updates on this and other breaking stories: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Thousands of people go missing every year across the United States, and there are organizations and law enforcement agencies that work to bring them home to loved ones.



The Texas Center for the Missing is an organization with Houston roots that works to educate loved ones and authorities on finding the lost.

SEE ALSO: Houston Missing Persons Day on Saturday keeps cold cases alive

From resources that deal with missing children to endangered adults, the non-profit organization has compiled a wealth of resources to help.