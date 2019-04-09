KEMAH, Texas — The U.S. Coast Guard is currently searching Galveston Bay for a missing worker off the Kemah Boardwalk.

The coast guard confirms the search got underway late Wednesday morning after the worker jumped in the water to help a kayaker who was in distress.

Another bystander was able to help the kayaker, but the boardwalk employee has not been seen since he or she jumped in the water.

The search was reportedly still underway as of 11:30 a.m.

The Kemah Boardwalk is a waterfront entertainment center located about 30 miles southeast of Houston.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM