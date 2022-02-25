MISSING: Woman with dementia last seen Thursday in the Galleria area

Help find Angela Lennete. The 56-year-old woman was seen leaving her residence in the 2400 block of the West Loop.

HOUSTON — Authorities need your help to find a missing 56-year-old woman who's reported to have dementia.

Angela Lennete is a Black woman, 5 feet 6 inches tall, and weighs around 110 pounds. She has a light brown complexion, gray hair, and brown eyes.

Lennete was last seen on Thursday afternoon leaving her residents in the 2400 block of West Loop South. Authorities said she has dementia and is known to wander.

Lennete was last seen wearing black tights, black slippers, white and pink checkered socks, and a white shirt and red sweater.

If you have any information about her whereabouts, call the Houston Police Department Missing Persons Unit at 832-394-1840 or 911.



Thousands of people go missing every year across the United States, and there are organizations and law enforcement agencies that work to bring them home to loved ones.

The Texas Center for the Missing is an organization with Houston roots that works to educate loved ones and authorities on finding the lost.

From resources that deal with missing children to endangered adults, the non-profit organization has compiled a wealth of resources to help.