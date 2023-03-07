MISSING: 36-year-old woman with intellectual disability last seen near her New Caney home

Amanda Cutrara has been missing since Thursday. She was last seen near her home on Forest Lane Circle in New Caney.

NEW CANEY, Texas — The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office needs the public's help with finding a woman who has been missing since Thursday.

Amanda Cutrara was last seen near her home on Forest Lane Circle in New Caney.

She was wearing a short-sleeve shirt, black and white floral pants and sandals. The department said Amanda has an intellectual disability.

Amanda is about 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs about 100 pounds. She has brown eyes and bonded hair.

If you have seen Amanda or have any information on where she could be, please call MCSO at 936-760-5800. Click option 3 and refer to case #23A063061.

FOLLOW KHOU 11 on social media for updates on this and other breaking stories: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

What to do when someone goes missing

Thousands of people go missing every year across the United States, and there are organizations and law enforcement agencies that work to bring them home to loved ones.

The Texas Center for the Missing is an organization with Houston roots that works to educate loved ones and authorities on finding the lost.

From resources that deal with missing children to endangered adults, the non-profit organization has compiled a wealth of resources to help.