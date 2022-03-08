MISSING: 11-year-old Myla Henry last seen in Cypress

Myla Henry went missing on Monday in the 20200 block of Rusty Rock Lane.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Authorities need your help to find 11-year-old Myla Henry who has been missing since Monday.

Myla was last seen in the 20200 block of Rusty Rock Lane, which is in the Cypress area.

Deputies said she is about 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs about 140 pounds.

She has brown eyes and black hair and was last seen with a Harley Davidson backpack.

If you have any information about Myla's whereabouts, call the Harris County Sheriff's Office Missing Persons Unit at 713-755-7427 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

Thousands of people go missing every year across the United States, and there are organizations and law enforcement agencies that work to bring them home to loved ones.

The Texas Center for the Missing is an organization with Houston roots that works to educate loved ones and authorities on finding the lost.

From resources that deal with missing children to endangered adults, the non-profit organization has compiled a wealth of resources to help.