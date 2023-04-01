MISSING: Missing man with dementia found

A missing man was found after being reported missing on Saturday.

HOUSTON — This missing person has been found, according to authorities.

A Silver Alert was been issued for a 66-year-old man with dementia who went missing Saturday afternoon in northwest Harris County.

The man was last seen walking in the 8200 block of Long Point Road, which is near Huge Oaks Street in the Spring Branch East area.

What to do when someone goes missing

Thousands of people go missing every year across the United States, and there are organizations and law enforcement agencies that work to bring them home to loved ones.

The Texas Center for the Missing is an organization with Houston roots that works to educate loved ones and authorities on finding the lost.

From resources that deal with missing children to endangered adults, the non-profit organization has compiled a wealth of resources to help.

There is no 24-hour waiting period required to report a person missing, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.