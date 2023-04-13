Have you seen Richard? Missing man with dementia last seen in Willowbrook area

Richard Franks, who also goes by Lee, was last seen leaving his home in the 8300 block of Willow Pl Dr N, just west of Highway 249.

HOUSTON — Houston police need the public's help with locating a missing 82-year-old man with dementia last seen Thursday in the Willowbrook area.

Richard Frank, who also goes by Lee, was last seen leaving his home in the 8300 block of Willow Pl Dr N, just west of Highway 249.

Frank is about 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs 120 pounds. He has broken eyes and black hair.

He was last seen wearing a black Superman cap with a blue blazer, black shirt, blue jeans and black dress shoes.

Anyone who has seen Frank or knows of his whereabouts is urged to call 713-884-3131 or 832-394-1840.

What to do when someone goes missing

Thousands of people go missing every year across the United States, and there are organizations and law enforcement agencies that work to bring them home to loved ones.

The Texas Center for the Missing is an organization with Houston roots that works to educate loved ones and authorities on finding the lost.

From resources that deal with missing children to endangered adults, the non-profit organization has compiled a wealth of resources to help.