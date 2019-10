KATY, Texas — A missing person alert has been issued for a man who was last seen on October 19.

Randall Lee Gilley, 57, has dementia and may not be able to find his way home.

Police believe he may be in the Katy area.

Gilley is 6 feet tall, 163 pounds with white hair and a beard and mustache.

If you have any information about him, please call HPD police patrol at 713-884-3131 or the Missing Persons Division at 832-394-1840.

ALSO POPULAR ON KHOU.COM