Man with medical problems is missing from Fort Bend County

Thomas Love, 72, was last seen wearing a brown shirt, camo pants, and white FILA shoes.

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for help in finding a missing person.

Thomas Woodrow Love, 72, was last seen Wednesday night in the 15800 block of Riverside Grove Dr, in the Houston area of Fort Bend County.

Love left his group home sometime between 9 p.m. last night to 9 a.m. this morning.

He was last seen wearing a brown shirt, camo pants, and white FILA shoes.

Love has medical issues.

If anyone knows his location or has seen Love, call the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office at 281-341-4665.