Coast Guard searching for missing man last seen near Jamaica Beach

Barry Baham, 49, was last seen on Friday according to officials.

Barry Baham, 49, was last seen heading north of Jamaica Beach in a fishing kayak. He was supposed to return around 4 p.m. and has not been seen since.

Baham was wearing khaki pants and a long sleeve shirt at the time of his disappearance, according to the Coast Guard. His boat is described as a 12 to 15-foot white fishing kayak.

Anyone with information on Baham's disappearance is asked to contact the Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston Command Center at 281-464-4851.

