x
19-year-old Navasota man reported missing while swimming near Surfside Beach

Credit: Texas EquuSearch
SURFSIDE BEACH, Texas — A 19-year-old man was reported missing after last seen swimming near Surfside Beach, according to Texas EquuSearch.

DeAngelo Phillip Jackson, 19, of Navasota, is described as being 6 feet 3 inches tall and was wearing black shorts with an orange stripe around the waistband and no shirt.

The U.S. Coast Guard has joined the search with boat crews and a helicopter along with the Surfside Police Department.

They said Jackson was reportedly swept away by a wave.

“Family and friends are desperate to locate DeAngelo and searches are underway,” EquuSearch said in their Facebook post. “Please keep DeAngelo and his parents in your prayers.”

MISSING: DeAngelo Phillip Jackson, 19, Navasota, Texas (5/5/23) 19-year-old DeAngelo was last seen swimming near...

Posted by Texas EquuSearch on Saturday, May 6, 2023

