Have you seen Benny? Missing man

Benny Correa was last seen Friday on Cassina Lane near Lost Oak Drive.

SPRING, Texas — The Harris County Sheriff's Office wants the public to be on the lookout for a 73-year-old man who has been missing since Friday.

Benny Correa was last seen in the 18100 block of Cassina Lane, which is near the intersection of Kuykendahl and Louetta.

He is described as being about 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs about 130 pounds. He has gray hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a green shirt, blue jeans and black shoes.

Anyone with information is urged to call HCSO at 713-755-6055.

What to do when someone goes missing

Thousands of people go missing every year across the United States, and there are organizations and law enforcement agencies that work to bring them home to loved ones.

The Texas Center for the Missing is an organization with Houston roots that works to educate loved ones and authorities on finding the lost.

From resources that deal with missing children to endangered adults, the non-profit organization has compiled a wealth of resources to help.

There is no 24-hour waiting period required to report a person missing, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.