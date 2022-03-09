MISSING: Houston police need help searching for man last seen in north Houston

Have you seen him? Authorities need your help to find Jason Castillo who went missing Tuesday.

HOUSTON — The Houston Police Department is asking for help locating a missing man who was last seen Tuesday.

HPD says 47-year-old Jason Castillo was last seen in the 6500 block of Stuebner Airline Drive in north Houston.

Castillo was last seen wearing a gray shirt, green sweatpants and black shoes while also carrying a laptop. He is a Hispanic man who stands at 5 feet, 11 inches tall with black hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information about his whereabouts, please call the Houston Police Patrol at (713) 884-31331 or HPD's Missing Persons Division at (832) 394-1840.



