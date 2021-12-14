x
Missing man last seen in NE Houston over a week ago

Jose Guadalupe Landeros, 64, was seen leaving the 4800 block of Lucille Street on Dec. 3. He hasn't been seen since.
Credit: Houston Police Department
Jose Guadalupe Landeros, 64, was last seen on Dec. 3 in the 4800 block of Lucille Street in northeast Houston.

HOUSTON — Houston police need help to find a missing man who was last seen earlier this month in the northeast part of the city.

Jose Guadalupe Landeros, 64, hasn't been seen since Dec. 3 in the 4800 block of Lucille Street.

Landeros is a white or Hispanic man, is 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs approximately 180 pounds, and has gray hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a straw cowboy hat, black pants, a black shirt, and brown cowboy boots.

Landeros is known only to respond to questions saying "si" or "no."

Credit: Houston Police Department
Any information concerning Landeros' whereabouts can call HPD Patrol at 713-884-3131 or the Houston Police Missing Persons Division at 832-394-1840.

