Missing man last seen in NE Houston over a week ago

HOUSTON — Houston police need help to find a missing man who was last seen earlier this month in the northeast part of the city.
Jose Guadalupe Landeros, 64, hasn't been seen since Dec. 3 in the 4800 block of Lucille Street.
Landeros is a white or Hispanic man, is 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs approximately 180 pounds, and has gray hair and brown eyes.
He was last seen wearing a straw cowboy hat, black pants, a black shirt, and brown cowboy boots.
Landeros is known only to respond to questions saying "si" or "no."
If you have any information about Landeros' whereabouts, call the Houston Police Department Missing Persons Division at 832-394-1840 or HPD Patrol at 713-884-3131.