Intellectually disabled Houston man has been missing for 2 weeks, Texas EquuSearch says

Texas EquuSearch hopes anyone with information about the whereabouts of Kevin Tatman will give them or the Houston Police Department a call.

HOUSTON — Texas EquuSearch is hoping the public can help them find a man who has been missing for more than two weeks.

Kevin C. Tatman, 48, was last seen in Houston on July 13. According to Texas EquuSearch, Tatman is intellectually disabled and has the mental capacity of a 7-year-old.

He's described as being about 6-foot-2 and weighs about 265 pounds. He has brown eyes and black hair. He also has a mustache and a full beard. He's Black with a medium complexion.

Texas EquuSearch said he "can’t make rational adult or mature decisions, and that places him in a high degree of danger. He can’t speak in an understandable way." EquuSearch also said he was recently diagnosed with high blood pressure.

He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, blue sweatpants and a Dallas Cowboys hat.