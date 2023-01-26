Family finds damaged car of Houston mechanic who's been missing for two weeks

Joseph Lynn Leviege was last seen heading to work on Jan. 14. His car was later found damaged in the middle of the road a block away from his job.

HOUSTON — The family of a Houston mechanic who's been missing for nearly two weeks is pleading for the community's help.

Joseph Lynn Leviege, 66, hasn't been seen since Jan. 14. Houston police said a missing person's report was filed on Leviege's behalf.

His older sister told police she last saw him leaving for work wearing jeans and a gray T-shirt. The owner of the shop Leviege works at said he left his things out, but that he wasn't seen at their Almeda Genoa Road location.

A block away from his job, police said they found Leviege's Pontiac in the middle of Weber Crest Road with a broken steering column. Concerned with the discovery, family members started searching nearby ditches and other places, but had no luck finding him.

Leviege is described as a Black man standing 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing 150 pounds. He also has brown eyes and is bald.

Anyone with information on Leviege is asked to contact the Houston Police Department.

