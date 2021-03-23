Man reported missing found dead in parking lot near the Medical Center

The 56-year-old man was last seen heading to a dialysis appointment. He was reportedly feeling ill.

HOUSTON — A 56-year-old man reported missing Friday was found dead on Monday in a parking lot not far from the Texas Medical Center, according to Houston Police.

Texas Equusearch has confirmed the identity of the missing man as John Jackson.

[Editor's Note: Above video was published before John Jackson's body was found.]

Jackson was last seen Friday when he was heading to the hospital after feeling ill. Texas Equusearch said Jackson has kidney illness and takes dialysis, and he has congestive heart failure.

Houston Police said they were notified when Jackson failed to show up for his dialysis appointment. They eventually located his vehicle in a grocery store parking lot in the 1200 Old Spanish Trail just before 3:30 p.m.

Paramedics pronounced him dead at the scene. Police said there were no signs of foul play observed at the scene.