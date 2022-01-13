Missing in Harris County Day: Families share heartbreaking stories of loved ones yet to be found

KHOU 11's Zack Tawatari is sharing the heartbreaking stories of several families whose loved ones have yet to be found.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — On Saturday, the Texas Center for the Missing hosted its Missing in Harris County Day.

People like Victoria Acosta are desperately searching for answers.

"My brother Mariano Funes, he's been missing since December 31, 2020," she said. "We were supposed to meet each other for New Year's."

Acosta said Mariano had even bought fireworks for the family, but instead she got a phone call.

"From his, his girlfriend around 9, 9:30, saying that my brother had talked to her and that he was in danger," said Acosta. "He told her that someone was going to kill him."

"He’s been missing since."

Acosta isn't the only person looking for answers at Missing in Harris County Day. Crystal Lopez is still searching for her son, Jonathon Giorgianni, who went missing five months ago.

“He had met a girl that lived out in Southeast Houston and so he went to go visit her on New Year’s and was there for a couple weeks with her and then nothing after that," she said. "Just no contact with anyone. No one seems to know where he’s at or where he could possibly be.”

Giorgianni has been missing since January 13, 2022.

“Nothing on social media. I’ve been able to access his Instagram, Snapchat, e-mail."

According to the Texas Center For The Missing, in 2021, missing persons cases were filed for over 10,000 people in Harris County alone.

Melissa Rangel, a case manager at the Texas Center for the Missing, said Missing in Harris County Day gives these families a support group.

"That’s what this brings to the table where you’ll be able to connect with other families who understand how you feel," she said.

Recently, 24-year-old Felicia Johnson’s disappearance from a Northwest Houston adult entertainment club has made national headlines. Albert Flores said he’s an investigator for Quanell X who’s been working with the woman’s father.

"My big question is, ‘Hey Houston, where is Felicia Johnson?'" said Flores. "Doesn’t look good for our city when someone visits our city and comes up missing."