HPD: 20-year-old woman last seen in southwest Houston reported missing

Shawtyeria Waites was wearing a pink dress with pink sandals when she disappeared from Chimney Rock Road on Tuesday night.

HOUSTON — A 20-year-old woman has been reported missing after she was last seen in the southwest Houston area last week.

Shawtyeria Waites was last seen about 10 p.m. Tuesday in the 8900 block of Chimney Rock Road near N. Braeswood Boulevard. Investigators are unsure what direction she was headed in.

They said she was wearing a pink dress, pink sandals and a long black curly wig. She stands at 5-foot-9 and weighs about 130 pounds.

If you have any information that could lead to her whereabouts, please call the Houston Police Department at 713-884-3131 or the HPD missing persons division at 832-394-1840.