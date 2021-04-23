Missing: Mother of 3 last seen in SW Houston six days ago

Family, friends and Equusearch volunteers have been desperately searching for Erica Hernandez.

HOUSTON — A Houston mother of three vanished six days ago and her family is hoping someone has seen her.

Erica Hernandez, 40, was last seen in the Braeswood/Bellfort area of southwest Houston around 2:45 a.m. on April 17.

Houston police are investigating, and they say they are taking this case very seriously.

Texas Eqqusearch volunteers are also helping with the search.

Hernandez was wearing a teal v-neck t-shirt, jeans and black and teal tennis shoes the night she disappeared.

She is about 5’3 and has waist-length, dark brown hair with highlights, a nose piercing on the right side and three koala bears tattooed on her left shoulder blade. She also wears glasses.

The black 2020 GMC Acadia Hernandez was driving hasn’t been found either. The Texas license plate is MKJ-3303.

Relatives say her cell phone is turned off.