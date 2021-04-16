Missing family: Equusearch joins search for Houston mom, 2 children

HOUSTON — A search is underway for a missing Houston woman and her two small children.
Tifffany Reed, 35, Maniah Jackson, 4, and Darius Jackson, 3, have been missing since Sunday, April 11.
“There is a high degree of concern for their safety and well-being,” Texas Equusearch spokesman Frank Black said Thursday.
The family was last seen in the Greenspoint/FM 1960 area in north Harris County.
Black said they are “working aggressively” with the Houston Police Department to locate the family.
Tiffany Reed is about 5-foot-5, 125 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. No description of the two children is available beyond the attached photo.
If you know where they are or if any information about their disappearance, please call the Houston Police Department at (832) 394-1840 or Texas EquuSearch at (281) 309-9500.