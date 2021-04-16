Missing family: Equusearch joins search for Houston mom, 2 children

Tiffany Reed and her children, ages 3 and 4, were last seen in the Greenspoint/FM 1960 area on April 11, according to Texas Equusearch.

HOUSTON — A search is underway for a missing Houston woman and her two small children.

Tifffany Reed, 35, Maniah Jackson, 4, and Darius Jackson, 3, have been missing since Sunday, April 11.

“There is a high degree of concern for their safety and well-being,” Texas Equusearch spokesman Frank Black said Thursday.

The family was last seen in the Greenspoint/FM 1960 area in north Harris County.

Black said they are “working aggressively” with the Houston Police Department to locate the family.

Tiffany Reed is about 5-foot-5, 125 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. No description of the two children is available beyond the attached photo.