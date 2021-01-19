x
HPD: Man with autism, learning disability reported missing in northeast Houston

Joseph Ivory, 26, was last seen leaving his home Thursday near the Trinity/Houston Gardens area.
Credit: HPD

HOUSTON — A 26-year-old man with minor autism and a learning disability has been reported missing in the northeast Houston area, according to police.

Joseph Ivory was last seen leaving his home in the 4400 block of Bennington Street around 4 p.m. on Jan. 14.

Investigators said Ivory was wearing a gray sweat suit. He's 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs about 180 pounds. 

If you have any information regarding his whereabouts or know his location, please call the Houston Police Department at 832-394-1840.