Taylour Young's decomposed body found in trunk of his car at Dallas impound lot, HPD says

The body of Taylour Young, 25, was found in the trunk of his own car at an impound lot in Dallas earlier this month, according to Houston police.

HOUSTON — The body of a missing Houston man was found in Dallas nearly two weeks ago.

According to Houston police, the body of 25-year-old Taylour Young was found in the trunk of his vehicle at an impound lot in Dallas on Jan. 19. Authorities said his body was in an advanced state of decomposition. The Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office will determine his cause of death.

Young was last heard from on Dec. 9 when investigators said they believe he was driving in west Houston. Young was last known to be driving near the Capitol One Bank on San Felipe Street and South Voss Road. He was driving a 2019 Silver Honda Civic. Surveillance video from the nearby Kroger showed his car passing through the drive-thru ATM.

Young's mother, Tiffany Robinson, said she was able to find his phone using an app. Robinson said Young, who also goes by "Gallardo," was running errands on his lunch break when he went missing.

"The phone was found in the bushes by the ATM," she said.

Investigators previously said they were in the process of getting surveillance video from the bank.

In an interview with KHOU 11 News earlier this month, Robinson described her son, a graduate of Sam Houston University, as humble, kind and funny.

“I'm at a loss for words. Who would want to hurt him?" she said. "There’s just too much unanswered."

Anyone with information about Young's death is asked to contact the Houston Police Department Homicide Division at 713-308-3600.

UPDATE IN MISSING PERSON INVESTIGATION:

The body of a male, positively identified as Mr. Taylour Young, 25, was discovered in the trunk of his vehicle in an impound lot in Dallas, Texas, on Jan. 19.



As per @DallasPD, Young's body was in an advanced state of decomposition. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/ZN4bZD4d9p — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) January 31, 2022