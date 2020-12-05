x
Anyone with information should call HPD’s Missing Persons division at 713-731-5223.
HOUSTON — Houston police hope someone will find and recognize a 20-year-old man who went missing on Mother’s Day.

HPD said Luis Cano has mild autism and was last seen walking away from 702 W. Sam Houston Parkway South north of Briar Forest.

He was possibly wearing an orange t-shirt, blue pants and prescription eye glasses. He’s described as a Hispanic male with light brown complexion, brown eyes and black hair. He is five feet, five inches tall and weighs 120 pounds.

