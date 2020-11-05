If located please contact the Houston Police Department missing persons unit at 832-394-1840.

HOUSTON — Houston police are asking the public to be on the lookout for an 80-year-old man who hasn’t been seen since he left his family’s home on Sunday afternoon.

Charles Porter was last seen about 1 p.m. in the 1900 block of Aspen River in the Clear Lake area, on Houston’s southeast side.

He is believed to be driving a beige 2008 Toyota Sienna minivan with Texas plates GJJ7326.

Police said he is five feet ten inches tall and weighs 200 pounds. He has blue eyes and white hair.