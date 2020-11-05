HOUSTON — Houston police are asking the public to be on the lookout for an 80-year-old man who hasn’t been seen since he left his family’s home on Sunday afternoon.
Charles Porter was last seen about 1 p.m. in the 1900 block of Aspen River in the Clear Lake area, on Houston’s southeast side.
He is believed to be driving a beige 2008 Toyota Sienna minivan with Texas plates GJJ7326.
Police said he is five feet ten inches tall and weighs 200 pounds. He has blue eyes and white hair.
If located please contact the Houston Police Department missing persons unit at 832-394-1840.