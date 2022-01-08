Missing Harris County teen believed to be with man in Central Texas

Lydia Byrd, 15, was last seen Saturday on Tryon Drive, which is in the White Oak Landing subdivision in northwest Harris County.

They said 15-year-old Lydia Byrd was last seen Saturday on Tryon Drive, which is in the White Oak Landing subdivision in northwest Harris County.

Deputies said they think she could be with a man in the Kileen, Texas, area. They also think she dyed her hair blonde in the front.

Anyone with information should call the Harris County Sheriff's Office Missing Persons Unit at 713-755-7427 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

What to do when someone goes missing

Thousands of people go missing every year across the United States, and there are organizations and law enforcement agencies that work to bring them home to loved ones.

The Texas Center for the Missing is an organization with Houston roots that works to educate loved ones and authorities on finding the lost.

From resources that deal with missing children to endangered adults, the non-profit organization has compiled a wealth of resources to help.