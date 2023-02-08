Search continues into night for missing 12-year-old girl in San Jacinto County

SAN JACINTO COUNTY, Texas — San Jacinto Sheriff's Office deputies were searching for a missing girl on Wednesday night in the Coldspring area.
They said Rachel Savell, 12, was last seen walking down her driveway around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities said she was searching for her phone after she got off the school bus.
SJSO and other agencies were searching for Rachel near the 800 block of Lower Vann Road, which is just south of Coldspring.
She was last seen wearing black pants and a teal shirt that says "Seaside" on it, authorities said.
Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff's office at 936-653-4367.
More photos of Rachel
What to do when someone goes missing
Thousands of people go missing every year across the United States, and there are organizations and law enforcement agencies that work to bring them home to loved ones.
The Texas Center for the Missing is an organization with Houston roots that works to educate loved ones and authorities on finding the lost.
From resources that deal with missing children to endangered adults, the non-profit organization has compiled a wealth of resources to help.