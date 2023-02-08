Search continues into night for missing 12-year-old girl in San Jacinto County

Rachel Savell was last seen walking down her driveway around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities were searching around the 800 block of Lower Vann Road.

SAN JACINTO COUNTY, Texas — San Jacinto Sheriff's Office deputies were searching for a missing girl on Wednesday night in the Coldspring area.

They said Rachel Savell, 12, was last seen walking down her driveway around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday. Authorities said she was searching for her phone after she got off the school bus.

SJSO and other agencies were searching for Rachel near the 800 block of Lower Vann Road, which is just south of Coldspring.

She was last seen wearing black pants and a teal shirt that says "Seaside" on it, authorities said.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff's office at 936-653-4367.

Here's a map of the area in which authorities were searching:

Thousands of people go missing every year across the United States, and there are organizations and law enforcement agencies that work to bring them home to loved ones.

The Texas Center for the Missing is an organization with Houston roots that works to educate loved ones and authorities on finding the lost.