94-year-old fisherman reported missing after abandoned boat found off Galveston coast

U.S. Coast Guard says Frank Marinit set sail almost a week ago. He was supposed to return home Saturday, according to friends.
Credit: KHOU

GALVESTON, Texas — The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a 94-year-old fisherman after his boat was found with no one on board nearly 90 miles off the Galveston coast, according to officials.

Frank Marinit told friends he would be back Saturday after setting sail on Nov. 30. He was riding his white fishing vessel, Mar Boa. 

When he didn't returned as planned, a friend reached out to the Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston. They issued an urgent broadcast and launched aircrews to find Marinit.

His boat was soon found near Claypile Bank, but Marinit was nowhere in sight.

The Coast Guard continues to search for him.  

If anyone has any information that may help the search, contact the Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston Command Center at 281-464-4851.

