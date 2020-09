Crews from HPD and the U.S. Coast Guard searched for several hours before finding him late Tuesday.

HOUSTON — The body of a fisherman last seen diving into Brays Bayou Tuesday night has been found.

He was recovered in the 8,000 block of Harrisburg, not far from where he was last seen.

Witnesses reported the unidentified fisherman jumped into the water just after 6 p.m. He never resurfaced.

Crews from HPD and the U.S. Coast Guard searched for several hours before finding the man’s body around 10:30 p.m.