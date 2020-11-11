Volunteers begin ground search for veteran reported missing in northeast Harris County

He was last seen in a community between Sheldon and Crosby northeast of Houston.

HOUSTON — Volunteers with Texas EquuSearch began looking for a veteran reported missing in a community along the San Jacinto River early Wednesday.

His family members say the missing soldier’s name is pronounced like “Eddie.” They tell KHOU 11 News that he was stationed out of Fort Hood and then later in South Korea.

Vazquez was wearing a black t-shirt, black shorts, white Vans tennis shoes and a pink kimono shirt. He has a beard along his lower jaw area, a goatee and mustache. He also has a pierced nose, a small tattoo on one of his arms, and a black birthmark on his lower right hip.

If you have seen Vazquez, if you know of his current whereabouts or if you have any information whatsoever concerning Eri’s disappearance, call the Harris County Sheriff’s Office at 713-755-7427 or call Texas EquuSearch at 281-309-9500.

The volunteer organization has activated a ground search set to begin Wednesday morning: