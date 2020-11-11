Volunteers begin ground search for veteran reported missing in northeast Harris County

HOUSTON — Volunteers with Texas EquuSearch began looking for a veteran reported missing in a community along the San Jacinto River early Wednesday.
Eri Vazquez, 26, hasn’t been seen since the early-morning hours on Sunday, according to EquuSearch. He was last seen in the 12000 block of Beach in an area between Sheldon and Crosby.
His family members say the missing soldier’s name is pronounced like “Eddie.” They tell KHOU 11 News that he was stationed out of Fort Hood and then later in South Korea.
Vazquez was wearing a black t-shirt, black shorts, white Vans tennis shoes and a pink kimono shirt. He has a beard along his lower jaw area, a goatee and mustache. He also has a pierced nose, a small tattoo on one of his arms, and a black birthmark on his lower right hip.
If you have seen Vazquez, if you know of his current whereabouts or if you have any information whatsoever concerning Eri’s disappearance, call the Harris County Sheriff’s Office at 713-755-7427 or call Texas EquuSearch at 281-309-9500.
The volunteer organization has activated a ground search set to begin Wednesday morning:
“The active search for Eri Vasquez will begin at 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday – November 11th 2020. The search staging area will be at Magnolia Gardens Park, located at 12,044 Beach St. in east Harris County, Texas 77044. We will be need of Texas EquuSearch members on foot and ATVs. Please dress accordingly for the forecasted weather conditions, and thick brush. Bring your own water and snacks, if possible. Your Search Coordinator is Mark Edwards, and Mark can be reached at (713) 376-8467.”