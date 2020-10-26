Have you seen her? 83-year-old woman with dementia missing from southwest Houston

Maxine Nibsy was last seen around noon Sunday.

HOUSTON — An elderly woman with dementia is missing from southwest Houston.

Maxine Nibsy, 83, was last seen around noon on Sunday. She was walking down the street in the 11200 block of Braesbridge Drive.

She is 5'3, 110 pounds with brown eyes described as puffy. She has black hair brown eyes and a medium complexion.

Nibsy has dementia and may be in the early stages of Alzheimer's, according to her family.

If you see her, please call the Houston Police Department's Missing Persons Unit at 832-394-1840.