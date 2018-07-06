EquuSearch volunteers are braving the heat to search for a Dickinson teen who vanished two weeks ago.

Arionna Parham, 18, was last seen by her family on May 23.

Arionna Parham

They say it’s not like her to disappear for so long – especially without her asthma medicine.

“The medicine that she has, she has to take it three times a day,” her aunt told the Galveston County Daily News. “She is a severe asthmatic and the fact that she doesn’t have her medication is what’s causing us to think this may be more of an abduction.”

Sharonda Dennis said she also didn’t take any clothes.

The only lead relatives have is a man named Nicco, who reportedly was seen picking Parham up in a black Nissan Altima, Dennis said.

“People have seen him drop her off,” she told the Daily News. “He’s supposed to live in the Dickinson area.”

Dennis admits Arionna has run off before but never for this long and never without clothes and medicine.

Dickinson police issued a missing person’s report on Tuesday but said they have no reason to suspect foul play.

“Because she’s an adult, we are just wanting to verify that she is safe and she is where she is of her own will,” Sgt. Tim Cromie told the newspaper. “Unless there’s some other type of foul play involved, there’s no charges against anyone she’s with because she’s an adult.”



The Galveston County Daily News contributed to this report.

