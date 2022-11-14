Missing: Young dad in Houston for baby's surgery last seen Friday in Medical Center area

Ridge Cole, 28, was last seen near Brays Bayou in the 1900 block of Holcombe Boulevard, according to Texas EqquSearch.

HOUSTON — Volunteers with Texas EquuSearch were in the Medical Center area Monday to help look for a man who has been missing since Friday.

Ridge Cole, 28, was in Houston for his 13-month-old child's surgery and was staying near the Medical Center, EquuSearch said.

Cole was last seen near Brays Bayou in the 1900 block of Holcombe Boulevard, according to Texas EqquSearch. EqquSearch is asking joggers, cyclists and kayakers in that area to be on the lookout for him.

Cole is 5' 9", weighs about 175 pounds and was last seen wearing a gray sweatshirt and dark gray sweatpants with an MTV logo on the left leg.

If you've see him or have any information about Cole's disappearance, you're asked to call the Houston Police Department at 832-394-1840 or Texas EqquSearch at 281-309-9500.