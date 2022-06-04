Family of missing Conroe man last seen in Round Rock asks community for help

Timothy Perez, 31, has been missing since March 5 and was last seen in the Round Rock area just outside Austin.

Example video title will go here for this video

CONROE, Texas — The family of a missing Conroe man is asking for the community's help.

Timothy Perez, 31, has been missing since March 5 and was last seen in the Round Rock area just outside Austin. His family has turned their eyes back to Houston in hopes to expand the search for any possible leads.

Timothy’s father, Robert Perez, said his son was driving to Austin to visit his brother when he went missing. His car was found abandoned along I-35 near Parmer.

He said Timothy was last seen in the Round Rock area, potentially trying to get help.

"He got lost in Austin Texas and winded-up walking, car trouble, ran out of gas, left his car there in North Austin and walked to Round Rock.”

Texas EquuSearch has taken on the case.

"There was confirmation from Round Rock Police that he had been sighted on March 6 and they had actually taken a photo at the time, but the BOLO was not out so it was not known that he was a missing person,” said Angela Farris, the lead search coordinator.

She said Timothy’s phone pinged in the Conroe area on March 16.

“As far as I know the phone pinged, his cell phone somehow was recently turned on and pinged Conroe, Texas," Farris said.

She said it was on for a moment, turned off again, and has yet to be recovered.

“There was no actual location data other than it was in Conroe," Farris said. "It is bizarre.”

Timothy’s family says he is a Houston-based professional musician who went to Baylor University on a scholarship for vocal performance.

"I love him and miss him, and I will forever be proud of him. He is so talented and kind,” said his older sister, Stephanie Perez.

The family is now calling on the Houston community for help.

"We know something is wrong as a family, we know something is wrong because we know him, we know how he operates, his character,” said Stephanie.

The family has hired a private investigator to help with the investigation.