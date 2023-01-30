Tomball police searching for missing boy

Police said they were searching for Anthony Reyes, who was last seen Monday leaving Tomball Star Academy.

TOMBALL, Texas — Tomball police said they're searching for a missing boy.

Anthony "Tony" Reyes, 14, was last seen Monday when he was leaving school. TJ Dimas said Tony was wearing a gray hoodie and blue jeans. He also had a gray backpack.

His father said he goes to Tomball Star Academy, which is near the intersection of FM 2920 and Hufsmith-Kohrville Road. Tomball Police Chief Jeff Bert said he's a freshman.

Bert said Tony doesn't have a history of running away but, at this point, they are treating the case as such. Authorities also said Tony doesn't have any special needs.

The last time Tony was seen was when he was walking away from a school bus that he didn't board.

His parents called the police around 5 p.m. when he didn't show up at home. Friends told authorities that they don't know where he is, either. They also said they hadn't heard from him.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Tomball Police Department at 281-290-1300.

