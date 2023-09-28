x
Child missing after leaving home in Katy area, sheriff says

Los Jones went missing Thursday shortly before 3 p.m. on Longhorn Run Lane near Beckendorff Road.

KATY, Texas — A 5-year-old boy wandered away from their home in Katy Thursday, prompting a large search involving Harris County Sheriff's Office deputies and a dive team.

Los Jones went missing shortly before 3 p.m. from his home in the 5900 block of Longhorn Run Lane, which is near Beckendorff Road.

Air 11 flew over the search scene and it appeared crews were looking for the missing child near a pond. The sheriff said a dive team was called because children are "often drawn to water." An underwater robot was flown to the scene to search the pond as well.

Anyone with information on Los' whereabouts is urged to call 713-755-7427 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

