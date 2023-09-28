Child missing after leaving home in Katy area, sheriff says

Los Jones went missing Thursday shortly before 3 p.m. on Longhorn Run Lane near Beckendorff Road.

KATY, Texas — A 5-year-old boy wandered away from their home in Katy Thursday, prompting a large search involving Harris County Sheriff's Office deputies and a dive team.

Air 11 flew over the search scene and it appeared crews were looking for the missing child near a pond. The sheriff said a dive team was called because children are "often drawn to water." An underwater robot was flown to the scene to search the pond as well.

Anyone with information on Los' whereabouts is urged to call 713-755-7427 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-8477.

Missing Person Alert: Help us locate five-year-old, Los Jones, last seen today at the 5900 block of Longhorn Run in Katy in West Harris County.



Anyone with information is urged to contact 713-755-7427 or @CrimeStopHOU at 713-222-TIPS (8477). #HouNews pic.twitter.com/3XOFzme9W8 — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) September 28, 2023