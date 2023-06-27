Brett Detamore search: Missing West U father found alive overnight, Pct. 1 says

Brett Detamore, 38, had been missing since Wednesday, June 21. Precinct 1 reports that Detamore was taken to a hospital for medical evaluation and treatment.

Detamore had been missing since, Wednesday, June 21. He was last seen in West U, west of Bellaire, early that morning.

"The family wishes to thank everyone for their thoughts & prayers!" Rosen said in a tweet early Tuesday.

On Monday, West University Place Police gave an update on their search for the father.

Breaking News - Tonight the search is over. Brett Detamore, the West U man who has been missing since last Tues morning, has been located & will be taken to a hospital for medical evaluation & treatment. The family wishes to thank everyone for their thoughts & prayers! #hounews pic.twitter.com/n8HYhcQbty — Constable Alan Rosen (@ConstableRosen) June 27, 2023

His new yellow Dodge Ram pickup truck was found burned June 21 in Bear Creek Park, about 20 miles away, West U PD confirmed Friday.

In Monday's news conference, WUPD Chief Ken Walker said a surveillance camera recorded the truck leaving the neighborhood at 4:21 a.m.

Hours later, Houston police found the badly burned truck, traced the VIN to Detamore and notified West University police.

Walker said a witness came forward and said they saw a man walking away from the burning vehicle.

Since then, WUPD, HPD Harris County Constable precincts 1 and 5 and Texas Equusearch volunteers had been looking for Detamore.

“It’s one of our residents that disappeared and we take these things seriously," Walker said.

The chief had previously said they have "absolutely no information" of foul play in the case but the investigation continues.

“We do have some information that indicates it may have been pre-planned with no crime involved, but it’s way too early to come to that conclusion," Walker said.

It wasn't unusual for Detamore to leave for work early in the morning, according to Walker, and they've found no history of domestic issues.

“Unfortunately, in high-profile cases, social media takes over and a lot of misinformation is spread, as well as people that claim to have knowledge of the missing person or the investigation into the missing person," Walker said.