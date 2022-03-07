MISSING: 12-year-old child last seen in north Harris County

The Harris County Sheriff's Office needs help finding a 12-year-old boy who was last seen in north Harris County near Westfield.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Authorities need your help finding 12-year-old Jai'Den who was last seen in the 22900 block of Imperial Valley Drive in north Harris County.

The Harris County Sheriff's Office says Jai'den disappeared Sunday night around 10 p.m. wearing a white t-shirt, blue jean shorts, and white Crocs.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, you're asked to contact HCSO's Missing Person Unit at 713-755-7427 or CrimeStoppers at 713-222-8477.

Thousands of people go missing every year across the United States, and there are organizations and law enforcement agencies that work to bring them home to loved ones.

The Texas Center for the Missing is an organization with Houston roots that works to educate loved ones and authorities on finding the lost.

SEE ALSO: Houston Missing Persons Day on Saturday keeps cold cases alive

From resources that deal with missing children to endangered adults, the non-profit organization has compiled a wealth of resources to help.

There is no 24-hour waiting period required to report a person missing, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.