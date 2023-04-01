x
Missing boy with autism found safe, Pct. 4 says

A boy who went missing
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A missing 14-year-old boy with autism in Humble was found safe Saturday night, according to Pct. Constable Mark Herman.

What to do when someone goes missing

Thousands of people go missing every year across the United States, and there are organizations and law enforcement agencies that work to bring them home to loved ones.

The Texas Center for the Missing is an organization with Houston roots that works to educate loved ones and authorities on finding the lost.

From resources that deal with missing children to endangered adults, the non-profit organization has compiled a wealth of resources to help.

There is no 24-hour waiting period required to report a person missing, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

