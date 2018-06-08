CHAMBERS COUNTY, Texas — There's still no sign of a missing Baytown police officer but searchers did find at least one clue Monday.

Officer Stewart Beasley, a 23-year veteran,was last seen at his Chambers County home around 3:30 p.m. Thursday. His wife reported him missing that night.

Chambers County Sheriff Brian Hawthorne is friends with Beasley.

He said it is unlike him to disappear like this.

"We do, or I’m going to say I do as the sheriff, I think he’s alive," Sheriff Hawthorne said. "I know Stewart. These men know Stewart. This is very uncharacteristic. He's a good professional police officer."

"Yes, were very concerned at this point," Baytown Police Lieutenant Brian Dorris said. "I don’t want to speculate on mental state and things like that. That’s best to be vetted out through the investigation."

The Chambers County Sheriff's Office is leading the investigation in the search for Beasley, 46.

Sheriff Hawthorne doesn't suspect any foul play at the moment.

"As far as his mental state, everybody has their ups and downs and who knows whether there may be some depression? But actually we feel like he has a lot of good things going on in his life," Sheriff Hawthorne said.

The husband and father was in the process of building a new house.

Dogs teams are out searching for him and his cell phone has been recovered.

Sheriff Hawthorne said, "It was located in the woods behind his house. The battery and phone were separated so that was obviously why there was no signal."

Their mission is to make sure one of their own comes home.

"Huh, tough. It’s been hard on us to be honest with you," Lt. Dorris said. "Since this kind of kicked off Thursday or so everybody in our organization is wanting to come out and do their part and help and offer their assistance.

The sheriff's office has received more than 30 tips regarding Beasley's disappearance.

Beasley is described as a white male, 5 feet 9 inches tall, approximately 220 pounds with a muscular build. He has green eyes and buzz cut blonde hair.

He was last believed to be wearing a gray pull over T-shirt, khaki colored cargo pants and black hiking-type shoes. Beasley has a teal blue colored tribal tattoo on his upper right shoulder.

The public is asked that if anyone has any information concerning this matter that they immediately contact the Chambers County Sheriff’s Office at 409-267-2500 or Chambers County Crimestoppers at 844-860-8477.

