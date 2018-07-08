CHAMBERS COUNTY, Texas — A missing Baytown police officer was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in a field three miles from his home Tuesday morning, according to Chambers County Sheriff Brian Hawthorne.

Officer Stewart Beasley, a 23-year veteran, was last seen at his Chambers County home around 3:30 p.m. Thursday. His wife reported him missing that night.

#BREAKING: Chambers Co. Sheriff Brian Hawthorne announces the body of Officer Stewart Beasley was found around 8:30 this morning. It was found in an agriculture field 3 miles from his home. #khou11 pic.twitter.com/ackwvsh9Qt — David Gonzalez (@DavidGonzKHOU) August 7, 2018

Hawthorne is friends with Beasley. He said it is not clear yet, but they believe he died on Thursday, the same day he was reported missing.

Officer Stewart Beasley

"As far as his mental state, everybody has their ups and downs and who knows whether there may be some depression? But actually we feel like he has a lot of good things going on in his life," Sheriff Hawthorne said.

#Baytown police Lt. Steve Dorris has his department lost a brother. Officer Stewart Beasley committed suicide. #khou11 pic.twitter.com/eE6q0N7UYx — David Gonzalez (@DavidGonzKHOU) August 7, 2018

The husband and father was in the process of building a new house.

Dogs teams were out searching for him and his cell phone was recovered Monday.

Such a sad end to this story. A 23 year veteran police officer who served his community commits suicide. It's a reminder the men & women who protect us daily see & go through so much to keep us safe. We appreciate you! Know there is help out there. RIP Ofc. Beasley #khou11 pic.twitter.com/s5xoBsuId8 — Marcelino Benito (@MarcelinoKHOU) August 7, 2018

Sheriff Hawthorne said, "It was located in the woods behind his house. The battery and phone were separated so that was obviously why there was no signal."

The sheriff's office received more than 30 tips regarding Beasley's disappearance.

