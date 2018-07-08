CHAMBERS COUNTY, Texas — A missing Baytown police officer was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound in a field three miles from his home Tuesday morning, according to Chambers County Sheriff Brian Hawthorne.
Officer Stewart Beasley, a 23-year veteran, was last seen at his Chambers County home around 3:30 p.m. Thursday. His wife reported him missing that night.
Hawthorne is friends with Beasley. He said it is not clear yet, but they believe he died on Thursday, the same day he was reported missing.
"As far as his mental state, everybody has their ups and downs and who knows whether there may be some depression? But actually we feel like he has a lot of good things going on in his life," Sheriff Hawthorne said.
The husband and father was in the process of building a new house.
Dogs teams were out searching for him and his cell phone was recovered Monday.
Sheriff Hawthorne said, "It was located in the woods behind his house. The battery and phone were separated so that was obviously why there was no signal."
The sheriff's office received more than 30 tips regarding Beasley's disappearance.