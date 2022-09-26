'Really tough time' | Husband of missing Alvin woman says children are struggling with news

Michael Reynolds said he and his wife's brother drove to New Orleans and found her SUV with her personal items still inside. But Michelle was nowhere to be found.

ALVIN, Texas — "She said that she was going to get something to eat and she never returned."

That's what the husband of a missing Alvin woman said happened the last time he spoke to his wife.

Michelle Reynolds, 48, a teacher at Fairview Junior High in Alvin, has not been heard from since Thursday afternoon.

Michael Reynolds said his wife's disappearance is still a mystery.

On Saturday, he said he was able to use the geo-location device on her SUV to track it. He and her brother drove to New Orleans, where they found the vehicle with Michelle's personal items still inside.

"We were able to unlock the car and found that her personal items were still in the vehicle but she was not in the vehicle," Michael said. "Her phone has not been used. Her phone was in the car. Her phone did have charge but it was turned off."

Law enforcement officers in two states are now on the case and trying to find the missing language arts teacher.

Her children are not handling the news well and neither are the students at the school where she has taught for eight years.

"I am heading back to Houston now because I have three children. My daughter is having a really tough time and so is my 13-year-old daughter and my 11-year-old son as well," Michael said. "Please be on the lookout for Michelle. We love her and miss her dearly. We're doing everything we can to bring her home safe."

Reynolds is 5 feet, 10 inches tall, and is described as having a thin build.

KHOU 11 reached out to the New Orleans Police Department, but they had no information on Reynolds' disappearance.

The Brazoria County Sheriff's Office said there is an active missing person case open and anyone with information about Reynolds' whereabouts is asked to call 979-864-2392 and reference case No. 2209-0540.

Alvin ISD released the following statement Monday:

"The safety and security of our students and staff is of the utmost importance to Alvin ISD.

"We were made aware that one of our employees, Michelle Reynolds, has not been heard from since Thursday afternoon. Alvin ISD has reached out to the Reynolds family and has been assisting the family during this difficult time.