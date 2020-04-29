Missing 9-year-old from Houston found safe

Hayden Hollinshed-Ford was reunited with his family this afternoon after he disappeared early Wednesday morning.

HOUSTON — A 9-year-old boy who went missing in southeast Houston earlier Wednesday may have run away, Houston police said.

Hayden Hollinshed-Ford went missing around 8 a.m. Wednesday in the 5600 block of Elm Spring Drive near Selinsky Road.

Police said someone picked up Hollinshed-Ford and took him to their workplace before he was reunited with his family this afternoon.

Police said they don’t expect any charges to be filed.

---

Editor's note: Our story below from when Hayden went missing.



Houston police are looking for a missing 9-year-old who hasn't been seen in about three hours.

Hayden Hollinshed-Ford was last seen in the 5600 block of Elm Spring Drive near Selinsky Road at about 8 a.m. Wednesday.

He was wearing an orange shirt, blue jeans, a light blue Spider-man raincoat and black tennis shoes.

Hayden is about 5 feet tall and weighs approximately 70 pounds.

Anyone with information on Hayden's whereabouts is urged to call the Houston Police Department Missing Persons Unit at 832-394-1840 and/or HPD Patrol at 713-884-3131.