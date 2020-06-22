Have you seen me? Missing 81-year-old woman last seen in Hempstead

WALLER COUNTY, Texas — Waller County sheriff's deputies are searching for an 81-year-old woman who struggles with cognitive impairment after she was reported missing from the Hempstead area.
Faye Anne Fannin was last seen at 6 p.m. Sunday in the 40000 block of Bosque Road.
Deputies said she was driving a red 2001 Pontiac Sunfire with Texas license plate GMZ2455.
Fannin is 5 feet 2 inches tall. She has blonde hair and blue eyes.
The sheriff's office is concerned for her safety.
If you have any information regarding this missing woman, contact the sheriff’s office at 979-826-8033.
