Search underway for missing teen last seen leaving school early in west Houston

Have you seen Serenity? The 15-year-old girl was last seen near the 14000 block of Briar Forest Drive.

HOUSTON — Officials need your help finding a 15-year-old girl who has been missing since Friday, June 3.

Serenity Powell was last seen near the 14000 block of Briar Forest Drive traveling in an unknown direction.

Serenity was last wearing a multi-colored shirt and pants with white tennis shoes. She is 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs about 100 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair.

According to Serenity's mom, the teen attends Westside High School. She was leaving school early and hasn't been seen since.

The Houston Police Department and HISD are investigating her disappearance.

Anyone with information on Serenity should contact HPD immediately.

What to do when someone goes missing

Thousands of people go missing every year across the United States, and there are organizations and law enforcement agencies that work to bring them home to loved ones.

The Texas Center for the Missing is an organization with Houston roots that works to educate loved ones and authorities on finding the lost.

From resources that deal with missing children to endangered adults, the non-profit organization has compiled a wealth of resources to help.