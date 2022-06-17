Missing: 11-year-old girl last seen Thursday in northwest Houston

Sonciary Gist is 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighs 110 pounds and has her hair in pigtails.

HOUSTON — Houston police are asking the public for help finding a little girl who's been missing since Thursday.

Sonciary Gist is 11 years old.

She is 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs about 110 pounds. She was wearing a PJ top, black jogging shorts and red shoes. She has brown eyes and brown hair that was in pigtails.

Sonciary was last seen leaving the 5300 block of West Gulf Bank Road in an unknown direction, according to Houston police.

If you see her, please call HPD at 713-884-3131 or 832-394-1840.

