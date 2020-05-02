HOUSTON, Texas — It was a big day for High Island teen Caden Strimple.

He finally celebrated his first day of eighth grade on Tuesday. It was a day he had to miss in August.

Strimple was nearly killed two weeks before his first day of school when he got sucked into an intake drain at a local water park.

After months of recovery, Strimple is finally back in class.

Students at school lined up to meet him and welcome him back. They even made signs to greet him at the door.

Strimple won’t go back full time just yet, but he’ll be taking math and science classes until he’s ready.

Send us a news tip | Download our app | #HTownRush Newsletter

RELATED: 'I thought I was going to die' | Teen recovering from terrifying water park accident

RELATED: 3 children who drowned at Sylvan Beach honored by La Porte community