A mini Houston Restaurants Weeks is happening soon!

Eat Drink HTX is focused on casual dining, offering foodies a lower price point for prix fixe meals that benefit the Houston Food Bank & Star of Hope.

HOUSTON — The organization behind the foodie heaven that is Houston Restaurant Weeks is adding a new fundraising event.

Like Restaurant Weeks, Eat Drink HTX is a charity dining event benefitting the Houston Food Bank. This new event will also provide funding for Star of Hope Mission.

“My mother knew and supported the mission of Star of Hope for many years,” Katie Stone, the daughter of philanthropist Cleverley Stone, wrote in a press release announcing Eat Drink HTX. “Scott Arthur, Star of Hope’s Director of Public Relations, was one of her last in-studio radio show guests. We feel the work they do, specifically helping to feed and take care of women and children is so important and empowering.”

From Feb. 15 through Feb. 28, every participating restaurant will donate a set amount based on a prix fixe menu: $3 for a $25 dinner, $2 for a $20 brunch and $1 for $15 lunch or brunch. Those dates were selected after Stone said her mother wanted to boost sales for local restaurants, especially in the slow weeks following Valentine's Day.

Eat Drink HTX is also focused on a lower price point to allow more casual and fast-casual restaurants a chance to participate.

So far, more than 100 eateries are signed on (they're listed here) and the website will be updated as more restaurants join the cause.